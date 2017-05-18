Youngstown police investigate cocaine death of 9-year-old

Youngstown Police are still investigating what has turned out to be the death of a nine-year-old boy due to what has been ruled acute cocaine toxicity. The Mahoning County Coroner's office was called on December 26 to investigate the death of 9-year-old Marcus Lee after he was taken to Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.