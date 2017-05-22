Strikers march outside the AT&T call ...

Strikers march outside the AT&T call center on South Ave. in Boardman

Friday May 19 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Picket lines went up Friday afternoon at the AT&T call center on South Avenue in Boardman as members of the Communication Workers of America joined 40,000 other workers around the nation on a three-day strike. The strike got underway when the 3 pm deadline passed without the union and company reaching agreement on a new labor contract to replace one that expired in February.

