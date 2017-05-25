Poland woman accused of assaulting Bo...

Poland woman accused of assaulting Boardman police officer

Tuesday May 23

A 19-year-old Poland woman spent Monday night and Tuesday morning in jail after Boardman Police say she struggled with officers attempting to arrest her following a traffic stop. Anelisa Vitucci of Howell Drive was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Monday night on charges of assaulting a police officer, obstructing official business, bringing drugs into a detention facility, underage possession of alcohol, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, and running a red light.

