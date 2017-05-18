Ohio Democrats want to fight opioid crisis with $200 million from state's rainy day fund
As Ohio lawmakers decide how much to spend targeting the state's opioid crisis and balance a shrinking budget, two Democrats in the Senate want to tap the state's rainy day fund to tackle the problem. Their idea: Take $200 million from the the state's $2 billion rainy day fund to increase treatment options, drug prevention education in schools and collect county-level data to better direct resources to places of most need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Boardman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backpage girls
|Thu
|Dannyboy
|1
|Principal James Penk
|May 4
|interested parent
|1
|Looking for lost love
|Mar '17
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar '17
|dJazz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boardman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC