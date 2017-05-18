Ohio Democrats want to fight opioid c...

Ohio Democrats want to fight opioid crisis with $200 million from state's rainy day fund

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Cleveland.com

As Ohio lawmakers decide how much to spend targeting the state's opioid crisis and balance a shrinking budget, two Democrats in the Senate want to tap the state's rainy day fund to tackle the problem. Their idea: Take $200 million from the the state's $2 billion rainy day fund to increase treatment options, drug prevention education in schools and collect county-level data to better direct resources to places of most need.

