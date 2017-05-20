NAHB: Affordability Grows as Incomes ...

NAHB: Affordability Grows as Incomes Inch Up

Friday May 19

At the national level, over 60 percent of homes sold were affordable to those earning the nation's median income-an increase from the fourth quarter of 2016. "Ongoing job growth continues to fuel demand for housing, while wage growth is helping to offset the effects of rising mortgage rates and keep home prices affordable," said Robert Dietz, chief economist at the NAHB, in a statement on the Index.

