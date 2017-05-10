Jeep owner recounts sliding into Boar...

Jeep owner recounts sliding into Boardman sinkhole

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A man driving on Youngstown's South Side at around 6:00 a.m. Monday found a water line break the hard way. The front end of a Jeep plunged into a water-filled hole that had opened at the entrance to the Burger King restaurant at Newton Square near Midlothian Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boardman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Principal James Penk May 4 interested parent 1
Looking for lost love Mar '17 Dr Gerald Demal 2
Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09) Mar '17 Tdt3607 23
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Mar '17 shubert 5,493
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) Mar '17 Ryan Ware 10
YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi... Mar '17 dJazz 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar '17 Proud daughter 13
See all Boardman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boardman Forum Now

Boardman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boardman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Boardman, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,374 • Total comments across all topics: 281,030,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC