Boardman police take computers in alleged sex offense investigation
Police searched a home on Lockwood Boulevard where Boyd is currently living, as well as his former residence on West Boulevard that was damaged by fire last year. Police Chief Jack Nichols tells 21 News that investigators want to inspect the computers to find out if they contain any sexually oriented material.
