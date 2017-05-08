Boardman crash sends three to hospital

Boardman crash sends three to hospital

Wednesday May 3

Officers say a Ford Escape did not stop at a stop sign, and ran into a pickup truck at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Erie Street Wednesday morning. Two juveniles, who police say are in the fourth and seventh grade, were riding in the pickup truck, which spun around after the impact.

