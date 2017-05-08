Boardman crash sends three to hospital
Officers say a Ford Escape did not stop at a stop sign, and ran into a pickup truck at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Erie Street Wednesday morning. Two juveniles, who police say are in the fourth and seventh grade, were riding in the pickup truck, which spun around after the impact.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Boardman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Principal James Penk
|May 4
|interested parent
|1
|Looking for lost love
|Mar '17
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar '17
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Proud daughter
|13
Find what you want!
Search Boardman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC