Boardman chief explains charge filed in suspected overdose
The decision to criminally charge overdose victims has been controversial in other Ohio communities and now the American Civil Liberties Union is crying foul. 22-year-old Robert Rosenberg was charged with inducing panic after Boardman Police found him on the ground of a parking lot at Southern Boulevard and Indianola Avenue last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Boardman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Principal James Penk
|May 4
|interested parent
|1
|Looking for lost love
|Mar '17
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar '17
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Proud daughter
|13
Find what you want!
Search Boardman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC