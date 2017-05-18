Austintown police: Boardman woman adm...

Austintown police: Boardman woman admits 'escorting' to support heroin habit

Wednesday May 17 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Austintown police have arrested a suspected prostitute who says she's in the "escorting" profession to help support her heroin addiction. Undercover officers answered an ad in the Backpage.com dating section on Tuesday, that promised "seductive masseuse body rob appointments" that promised to "take away your stress".

