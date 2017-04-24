Wrongful death suit filed by family of victim killed in Austintown crash
A trucking company, one of its drivers and an insurance company are named as defendants in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a Boardman man killed in an accident on Interstate 80 in Austintown. The father of Donald Stephenson III filed the suit in U.S. District Court seeking damages in excess of $75,000.
