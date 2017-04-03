Trustees hear from new electric aggregation group
With St. Clair Township about a year away from the conclusion of its current electric aggregation agreement, a representative from a different aggregation group talked to trustees Tuesday regarding that program. Charles DeMario of Independent Energy Consultants spoke with trustees regarding the IEC electric aggregation program.
