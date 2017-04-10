Three Valley men guilty of seeking safe-cracking explosives

Three Mahoning County men await sentencing for a conspiracy to obtain explosives they planned to use to blast their way into safes inside jewelry stores and coin shops in the Valley. Frank Susany, Jr., 52, of Boardman, Ohio; Robert Courtney, Jr., 45, of North Jackson; and James Quinn, 51, of Youngstown have pleaded guilty to federal charges of receiving and transporting explosive materials.

