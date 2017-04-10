Struthers teacher receives award afte...

Struthers teacher receives award after student writes winning essay

Sunday Apr 9 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A local teacher was honored Saturday after receiving the Barnes and Noble "My Favorite Teacher" award, all because of one of his students. Barnes and Noble in Boardman hosted the event, where Richard Gage, an English teacher at Struthers High School, received the award.

