Sex offender arrested after being seen at Boardman school
A registered sex offender is scheduled to appear in court this evening after witnesses tell police he was spotted on school property in Boardman. Shortly before his arrest, the school resource officer at Center Intermediate School reported that Allen had been on school property where he asked a teacher for money for bus fare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Boardman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for lost love
|Mar '17
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar '17
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Proud daughter
|13
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Boardman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC