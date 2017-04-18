Senate leader leaves post in Ohio to ...

Senate leader leaves post in Ohio to pursue governorship

State Sen. Joe Schiavoni is stepping down as the leader of the Ohio Senate Democratic caucus to devote more time to his run for governor. Schiavoni announced Wednesday that he was leaving the minority leader's job effective April 26. Senate Democrats have unanimously elected state Sen. Kenny Yuko, of Richmond Heights, as his replacement.

