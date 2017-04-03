Poland man to be sentenced for crash ...

Poland man to be sentenced for crash that left motorcyclist comatose

Sunday Apr 2

A Poland man is expected to be sentenced Monday for a traffic accident that left a motorcycle rider in a coma. 30-year-old Steven Mentzer Junior was indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and driving under the influence following a July 15 accident along South Avenue in Boardman.

