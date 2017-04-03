Poland man says he was robbed by Boar...

Poland man says he was robbed by Boardman man while smoking 'weed'

Tuesday Apr 4

The alleged victim, a 19-year-old Poland man, told police that a friend invited him to Zaku's Argyle Avenue home on March 25. According to the report, the three were smoking "weed", when Zaku placed a gun at the victim's back and ordered him to remove everything from his pockets. After taking $70 and a vape e-cigarette, Zaku allegedly warned the victim that he would kill him if he contacted the police.

