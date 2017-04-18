New Youngstown business offering seco...

New Youngstown business offering second chance for owners

Friday Apr 14 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Owners of Jewels and more cut the ribbon on their new location in the 2 thousand block of Mahoning Avenue. The jewelry store is an expansion of the southern park mall location, but for two of the owners, it's also a second chance.

