East Liverpool Police Reports

Responding Wednesday afternoon to a call about a suspicious vehicle at the end of Fourth Street, officers found the car with two men inside and spoke with the driver, Ryan E. Williams, 35, Baxter Street. They believed he was withholding information and further investigation showed Williams is wanted by Minnesota authorities for terroristic threats, false imprisonment, interference with an emergency call and fleeing a police officer.
Boardman Discussions
|Looking for lost love
|Mar 25
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar 22
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Mar 22
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar '17
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Proud daughter
|13
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
