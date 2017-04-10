Coroner: Billie Beshara's death cause...

Coroner: Billie Beshara's death caused by overdose

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

The Mahoning County Coroner has determined that a Boardman woman whose body was found in her car last month died from an accidental overdose of alcohol and drugs. A death certificate signed Friday, says that 48-year-old Billie Beshara died as a result of multiple drug toxicity, according to the coroner's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boardman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for lost love Mar 25 Dr Gerald Demal 2
Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09) Mar 22 Tdt3607 23
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Mar 22 shubert 5,493
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) Mar 22 Ryan Ware 10
YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi... Mar '17 dJazz 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar '17 Proud daughter 13
News Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08) Feb '17 Syb 6
See all Boardman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boardman Forum Now

Boardman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boardman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boardman, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,452 • Total comments across all topics: 280,275,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC