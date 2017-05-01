Boardman Glenwood Middle School educa...

Boardman Glenwood Middle School educating kids on cyber safety

When your kids get on the internet or social media, do you know that they are posting or sending? There are a lot of kids who don't realize the consequences that can come utilizing the latest technology. "The kids don't realize the damage they can do when they send pictures they think it's OK you know, I'll send it and they won't do anything with it and delete it and it will just go away," said Melissa Atkinson, parent of a Boardman 8th grader Sexting, cyber bullying, sending inappropriate pictures.

Boardman, OH

