Assault is the talk of Goshen Township

Thursday Apr 13

Following a recent attempted burglary and assault of a state Route 45 resident by teenage runaways from a Sharon Lynn Drive group home, discussion about the home dominated the Goshen Township trustees meeting this week. According to unofficial minutes provided by Fiscal Officer Tom Knoedler, area residents, group home administrators and emergency personnel addressed the ongoing problems created by clients at the Village Network Girls Home .

