80-year-old Boardman man accused of fondling child
Sowers was arrested on Friday after a complaint was filed by a home health care worker who had her daughter with her while working at Sower's Wolosyn Circle apartment. The health care worker says had been in the kitchen preparing food when she went into the bedroom where her daughter was sleeping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Boardman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for lost love
|Mar 25
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar 22
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Mar 22
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar '17
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Proud daughter
|13
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Boardman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC