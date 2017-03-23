Valley stores escape latest round of JCPenney closings
JCPenney has revealed the locations of 138 stores it plans to close over the next few months, and none of those stores are in the Valley. JCPenney has stores at the Eastwood Mall in Niles, the Southern Park Mall in Boardman, the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage, the Austintown Plaza, and the Summit Square Shopping Center in East Liverpool.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
