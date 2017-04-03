Municipal Court
A March 30 preliminary hearing was set in Columbiana County Municipal Court for Timothy H. Lewis, 61, East Main Street, Salineville, charged with attempt. Lewis was allegedly rattling the door of the home of Dusty Haught on Tuesday, attempting to gain entrance to find his medication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boardman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for lost love
|Mar 25
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar 22
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Mar 22
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar 4
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Proud daughter
|13
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Boardman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC