Indictment: Cocaine, alcohol and pot found in Boardman driver charged with deadly crash
Investigators say 32-year-old Boardman woman was driving under the influence of alcohol, cocaine, and marijuana when her car was involved in a deadly crash following a police chase. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up a nine count indictment charging Nicole Mitchell with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, reckless homicide, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, theft and operating a vehicle under the influence.
