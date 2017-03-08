Indictment: Cocaine, alcohol and pot ...

Indictment: Cocaine, alcohol and pot found in Boardman driver charged with deadly crash

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Investigators say 32-year-old Boardman woman was driving under the influence of alcohol, cocaine, and marijuana when her car was involved in a deadly crash following a police chase. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up a nine count indictment charging Nicole Mitchell with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, reckless homicide, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, theft and operating a vehicle under the influence.

