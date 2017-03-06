Democratic Sen. Joe Schiavoni announc...

Democratic Sen. Joe Schiavoni announces 2018 governor bid.

Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni, of Boardman, is the first of his party's potentially crowded field to make a 2018 gubernatorial bid official. Schiavoni says Republicans have done too little to attract high-paying jobs, bolster public education and address Ohio's heroin epidemic.

