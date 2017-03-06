Democratic Sen. Joe Schiavoni announces 2018 governor bid.
Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni, of Boardman, is the first of his party's potentially crowded field to make a 2018 gubernatorial bid official. Schiavoni says Republicans have done too little to attract high-paying jobs, bolster public education and address Ohio's heroin epidemic.
