Coroner: Cause of Billie Beshara's death still unknown

What caused the death of a Boardman woman over the weekend is still a mystery, following an autopsy conducted on the body of Billie Beshara. Mahoning County Forensic Pathologist Dr. Joseph Ohr tells 21 News that Wednesday's autopsy found that the only signs of injury on the 48-year-old woman was a small amount of abdominal trauma.

