Coroner: Cause of Billie Beshara's death still unknown
What caused the death of a Boardman woman over the weekend is still a mystery, following an autopsy conducted on the body of Billie Beshara. Mahoning County Forensic Pathologist Dr. Joseph Ohr tells 21 News that Wednesday's autopsy found that the only signs of injury on the 48-year-old woman was a small amount of abdominal trauma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Boardman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Wed
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Wed
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Wed
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar 4
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar 4
|Proud daughter
|13
|Looking for lost love
|Feb '17
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Boardman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC