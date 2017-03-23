Coroner: Cause of Billie Beshara's de...

Coroner: Cause of Billie Beshara's death still unknown

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

What caused the death of a Boardman woman over the weekend is still a mystery, following an autopsy conducted on the body of Billie Beshara. Mahoning County Forensic Pathologist Dr. Joseph Ohr tells 21 News that Wednesday's autopsy found that the only signs of injury on the 48-year-old woman was a small amount of abdominal trauma.

