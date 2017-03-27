Chad Anthony's closes Boardman restau...

Chad Anthony's closes Boardman restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

The operators of Chad Anthony's restaurant chain have announced on their Facebook page that they have closed their Boardman location. The post, which appeared Thursday morning, announced that Chad Anthony's has ceased operations at the Boardman-Canfield Road business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boardman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for lost love Mar 25 Dr Gerald Demal 2
Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09) Mar 22 Tdt3607 23
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Mar 22 shubert 5,493
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) Mar 22 Ryan Ware 10
YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi... Mar 4 dJazz 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar 4 Proud daughter 13
News Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08) Feb '17 Syb 6
See all Boardman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boardman Forum Now

Boardman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boardman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Boardman, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,384 • Total comments across all topics: 279,998,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC