Chad Anthony's closes Boardman restaurant
The operators of Chad Anthony's restaurant chain have announced on their Facebook page that they have closed their Boardman location. The post, which appeared Thursday morning, announced that Chad Anthony's has ceased operations at the Boardman-Canfield Road business.
