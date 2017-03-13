Boardman pharmacist license to practice suspended
The Ohio Board of Pharmacy suspended Ernest Perrin's license to fill prescriptions. The board tells 21 News Perrin admitted what he did and said he did it to cut costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boardman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar 14
|Eddie Kunzer
|22
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar 4
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar 4
|Proud daughter
|13
|Looking for lost love
|Feb '17
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan '17
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan '17
|Duke for Mayor
|25
Find what you want!
Search Boardman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC