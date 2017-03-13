Boardman pharmacist license to practi...

Boardman pharmacist license to practice suspended

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy suspended Ernest Perrin's license to fill prescriptions. The board tells 21 News Perrin admitted what he did and said he did it to cut costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boardman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09) Mar 14 Eddie Kunzer 22
YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi... Mar 4 dJazz 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar 4 Proud daughter 13
Looking for lost love Feb '17 RandyShalz 1
News Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08) Feb '17 Syb 6
News Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family Jan '17 Madison10 1
News Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young... Jan '17 Duke for Mayor 25
See all Boardman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boardman Forum Now

Boardman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boardman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Ireland
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Boardman, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,774 • Total comments across all topics: 279,615,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC