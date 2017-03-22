Boardman job fair on Tuesday for steel jobs
A private employment agency will hold a job fair on Tuesday, to hire workers for what it describes as a "local steel pipe factory". Just last week, 21 News reported that Vallourec Star in Youngstown and NLMK in Farrell were hiring workers.
