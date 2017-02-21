Store planned for former bank site

Friday Feb 17

The city's planning commission recently approved allowing a company to demolish the former PNC Bank building located at the corner of state Routes 14 and 164. Physical engineer Robert Lyden approached the commission requesting approval for the demolition, which he said is for the purpose of constructing a retail outlet store.

