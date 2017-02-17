March appeal set for Boardman attorney sentenced for Oakhill corruption case

Three judges are being asked to decide if a Boardman attorney should be cleared of a criminal conviction, or if he should go to prison for those crimes. An appeals court in Cuyahoga County has set a March 28th date to hear the case of attorney Martin Yavorcik who was convicted of taking part in a plot to hinder efforts by Mahoning County to purchase what became known as the Oakhill Renaissance Place and subsequently tried to cover up the criminal activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.