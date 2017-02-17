March appeal set for Boardman attorney sentenced for Oakhill corruption case
Three judges are being asked to decide if a Boardman attorney should be cleared of a criminal conviction, or if he should go to prison for those crimes. An appeals court in Cuyahoga County has set a March 28th date to hear the case of attorney Martin Yavorcik who was convicted of taking part in a plot to hinder efforts by Mahoning County to purchase what became known as the Oakhill Renaissance Place and subsequently tried to cover up the criminal activity.
