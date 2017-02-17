March appeal set for Boardman attorne...

March appeal set for Boardman attorney sentenced for Oakhill corruption case

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 15 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Three judges are being asked to decide if a Boardman attorney should be cleared of a criminal conviction, or if he should go to prison for those crimes. An appeals court in Cuyahoga County has set a March 28th date to hear the case of attorney Martin Yavorcik who was convicted of taking part in a plot to hinder efforts by Mahoning County to purchase what became known as the Oakhill Renaissance Place and subsequently tried to cover up the criminal activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boardman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for lost love Feb 10 RandyShalz 1
News Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08) Feb 2 Syb 6
News Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family Jan 21 Madison10 1
News Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young... Jan '17 Duke for Mayor 25
Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom... Jan '17 insecticide 2
where is everyone? (Aug '14) Jan '17 Johnny 3
Tecumseh Drama Theater Dec '16 YEPPER 2
See all Boardman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boardman Forum Now

Boardman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boardman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

Boardman, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,562 • Total comments across all topics: 279,019,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC