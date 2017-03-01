J.C. Penney to close 130 to 140 stores

J.C. Penney announced on Friday that it plans to close between 130 and 140 stores over the next few months. J.C. Penney has stores at the Eastwood Mall in Niles, the Southern Park Mall in Boardman, the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage, the Austintown Plaza, and the Summit Square Shopping Center in East Liverpool.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.