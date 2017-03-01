J.C. Penney to close 130 to 140 stores
J.C. Penney announced on Friday that it plans to close between 130 and 140 stores over the next few months. J.C. Penney has stores at the Eastwood Mall in Niles, the Southern Park Mall in Boardman, the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage, the Austintown Plaza, and the Summit Square Shopping Center in East Liverpool.
Boardman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for lost love
|Feb 10
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb 2
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan '17
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan '17
|Duke for Mayor
|25
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Jan '17
|insecticide
|2
|where is everyone? (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Johnny
|3
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec '16
|YEPPER
|2
