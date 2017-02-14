Employees stop theft from AT&T store in Boardman
Two women from New York are facing charges after police say they attempted fraudulent activity at the AT&T store in Boardman. Two employees there told police that Carolina Vessup and Hillary Genesis Hamilton, both from Bronx, New York, were at the store with the intentions of purchasing an iPhone 7 plus under another customer's account out of Texas.
