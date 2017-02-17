Austintown infant hospitalized with t...

Austintown infant hospitalized with two skull fractures

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Austintown Police and children services are working to find out how a two-month-old boy sustained two skull fractures. A social worker summoned officers to Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman Tuesday night, where the infant had been brought by his mother who said there was something wrong with her baby's head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boardman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for lost love Feb 10 RandyShalz 1
News Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08) Feb 2 Syb 6
News Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family Jan 21 Madison10 1
News Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young... Jan '17 Duke for Mayor 25
Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom... Jan '17 insecticide 2
where is everyone? (Aug '14) Jan '17 Johnny 3
Tecumseh Drama Theater Dec '16 YEPPER 2
See all Boardman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boardman Forum Now

Boardman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boardman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Boardman, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,618 • Total comments across all topics: 278,959,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC