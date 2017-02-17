Austintown infant hospitalized with two skull fractures
Austintown Police and children services are working to find out how a two-month-old boy sustained two skull fractures. A social worker summoned officers to Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman Tuesday night, where the infant had been brought by his mother who said there was something wrong with her baby's head.
