Antone's owner says he's staying open
Ross Scianna responded to rumors on social media that the hall at 8578 Market Street in Boardman will be shutting its doors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boardman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for lost love
|Feb 10
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb 2
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan '17
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan '17
|Duke for Mayor
|25
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Jan '17
|insecticide
|2
|where is everyone? (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Johnny
|3
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec '16
|YEPPER
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boardman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC