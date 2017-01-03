Wednesday's weather limits missing plane search
The search along Lake Erie for a missing airplane and its occupants, including two Valley natives, is limited to the ground Wednesday as the weather creates unsafe conditions for crews. Officials say foot patrols and mounted units are continuing to search along the shoreline for the plane that went missing Dec. 29, but the weather is limiting the capacity of the search.
