Police: Children left outside Boardman store for 42 minutes

Thursday Jan 5

An Austintown woman faces charges of child endangering after police found two of her children left alone in a Boardman parking lot in wind chills estimated at five degrees. Boardman police were called to the Target store on Route 224 Wednesday night where someone had spotted a four-year-old girl standing outside an S-U-V.

