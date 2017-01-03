Police: Children left outside Boardman store for 42 minutes
An Austintown woman faces charges of child endangering after police found two of her children left alone in a Boardman parking lot in wind chills estimated at five degrees. Boardman police were called to the Target store on Route 224 Wednesday night where someone had spotted a four-year-old girl standing outside an S-U-V.
