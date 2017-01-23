Plan underway to widen Western Reserve Road in Boardman
The Mahoning County Commissioners are taking some early steps toward widening a busy Boardman road from two lanes to three. Commissioners approved a $131,000 contract with a company that will lay the groundwork to acquire the property needed to widen Western Reserve Road from Market Street to Hitchcock Road.
