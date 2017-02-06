IT firm 415 Group acquires Salem company

Saturday Jan 28

As part of the acquisition, Andrew Gangi, owner of Proactive IT Solutions, has joined the 415 Group as an IT consultant. A Salem resident, Gangi has more than 20 years of experience in IT with a specialization in small business consultation, sales and technical services including server support and networking.

