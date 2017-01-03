George Krinos from a 2012 court appearance on a charge of filing a false report
A former mayor of the city of Campbell has been charged in federal court with defrauding investors out of nearly $1.2 million and related tax violations. George N. Krinos, who was Campbell Mayor from 2010 until his resignation a year later, is charged in a two-count criminal information with engaging in a securities fraud scheme and willfully failing to collect and pay taxes for his employees.
