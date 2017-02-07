Former Boardman eye doctor sentenced ...

Former Boardman eye doctor sentenced for domestic violence

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

He was immediately sentenced to 100 days in jail, but Judge Maureen Sweeney gave him credit for 73 days he has already served. Kuhn, who used to operate Hometown Vision offices in Boardman and Niles, was already on probation at the time of the incident after being convicted of telephone harassment in May. Canfield Police say the earlier charge was filed against Kuhn for an incident on March 12 where his ex-wife told police that he had sent harassing text messages to her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boardman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08) Feb 2 Syb 6
News Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family Jan 21 Madison10 1
News Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young... Jan 9 Duke for Mayor 25
Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom... Jan 9 insecticide 2
where is everyone? (Aug '14) Jan '17 Johnny 3
Tecumseh Drama Theater Dec '16 YEPPER 2
Springfield Dining group Dec '16 Daffin Candies 2
See all Boardman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boardman Forum Now

Boardman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boardman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Boardman, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,637 • Total comments across all topics: 278,671,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC