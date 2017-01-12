Family, coworkers remember family lost in plane crash

More than a week after their disappearance, family members of John, Sue, Jack and Andrew Fleming, four of the passengers on board a plane that went missing over Lake Erie on Dec. 29, gathered to say goodbye. The Flemings, along with their neighbors Brian and Megan Casey, have not been seen since boarding a plane to fly back to Columbus after a Cleveland Cavaliers game.

