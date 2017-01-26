Boardman senator announces new jobs bill to grow Ohio's economy
Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni has announced details for a jobs bill that will help train skilled workers and provide targeted assistance to Ohio's business community. This legislation is the result of meetings with business leaders, workers, and several chambers of commerce throughout the state.
