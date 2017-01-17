Boardman police say pursuit of shopli...

Boardman police say pursuit of shoplifting suspects halted before deadly crash

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

What began as a police pursuit of shoplifting suspects in Boardman, ended with a deadly crash in Youngstown early Tuesday. Boardman police say they began chasing a two women in car linked to a suspected shoplifting incident at a Walgreens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boardman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young... Jan 9 Duke for Mayor 25
Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom... Jan 9 insecticide 2
where is everyone? (Aug '14) Jan 2 Johnny 3
Tecumseh Drama Theater Dec 19 YEPPER 2
Springfield Dining group Dec '16 Daffin Candies 2
Body found in parking lot Dec '16 Want answers 1
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) Nov '16 his sister 9
See all Boardman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boardman Forum Now

Boardman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boardman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Boardman, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,615 • Total comments across all topics: 278,041,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC