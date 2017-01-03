Shooting on Youngstown's South Side sends one to hospital
Police say a person was shot in the leg on the 400 block of Parkcliffe Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Officers became involved in a chase with a suspect vehicle not long after- but gave up the chase moments later. The victim was taken to St. E's in Boardman, but authorities say the injuries are most likely non life-threatening.
