Goshen trustee Beeson hurt in Canfield crash
Two Canfield city workers were injured Wednesday afternoon when they were hit by a car while working on a waterline break on Fairground Boulevard. The men were identified by the paper's news partner, WKBN 27 First News, as Todd Beeson of the Salem area and Anthony Snovak of Boardman.
