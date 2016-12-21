'Feast of the fishes'

'Feast of the fishes'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Sam Carfagna adds heavy whipping cream to a pot while preparing lobster and shrimp bisque with his wife, Jeanenne, in their Westerville home. LeeAnn Codispoti shows her mussels marinara with angel-hair pasta, a dish that had kept the family's Christmas Eve seafood tradition alive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boardman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where is everyone? (Aug '14) 20 hr Johnny 3
News Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young... Dec 20 UTrashy 22
Tecumseh Drama Theater Dec 19 YEPPER 2
Springfield Dining group Dec 15 Daffin Candies 2
Body found in parking lot Dec 6 Want answers 1
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) Nov '16 his sister 9
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
See all Boardman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boardman Forum Now

Boardman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boardman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Boardman, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,562 • Total comments across all topics: 277,570,946

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC